Order Forever Friends Books in time for the holidays

Searching for a unique, local gift for the holidays?

Orders are now being taken for “Forever Friends,” which chronicles the story behind the Curran Apple Orchard Park and its stunning new horse sculpture.

Forever Friends at the Curran Apple Orchard Park

This beautiful hard cover book features a detailed history regarding Charles and Mary Curran’s creation of an incredible apple orchard in University Place as well as the story of a real horse named Brewster who inspired the “Forever Friends” sculpture. Wonderful historical Curran family pictures are included along with gorgeous full color photos detailing the process to bring “Brewster” back to University Place.

This wonderful book is a must for anyone interested in the orchard or the history of University Place.

Each book is $25 including tax. Additional shipping fees will apply for any books that cannot be delivered in University Place. Book orders placed before Oct. 30 will be available before Christmas.

To order books, please visit www.upforarts.org