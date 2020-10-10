Initial regular unemployment, continued claims decreased during week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3

During the week of September 27 through October 3, there were 15,496 initial regular unemployment claims (down 12.6 percent from the prior week) and 506,708 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories (down 4.5 percent from the prior week) filed by Washingtonians, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD).

Initial regular claims applications remain at elevated levels and are at 157 percent above last year’s weekly new claims applications.

Initial claims applications for regular Unemployment Insurance, continued claims for regular Unemployment Insurance and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims all decreased over the week while Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims increased.

In the week ending October 3, ESD paid out over $162 million for 328,216 individual claims. More than $11.4 billion has been paid in benefits to 1,048,043 individuals since the COVID-19 crisis began in March.

Unemployment claim type Week ofSeptember 27-October 3 Week ofSeptember 20-September 26 Week ofSeptember 13-September 19 Regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) initial claims 15,496 17,734 19,574 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims 4,151 4,439 5,284 Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims 9,211 8,894 9,256 Continued/ongoing weekly claims 477,850 499,293 506,039 Total claims 506,708 530,360 540,153

For more information on current claimants and claims processing progress, please go to the benefits data dashboard on the ESD website.