Clover Park school board adjusts October meeting schedule

The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors will hold a planning meeting on Monday, Oct. 12, online at 5:30 p.m. using the ZOOM Web Conferencing and Meeting Application.

The regular meeting scheduled for Oct. 12 has been rescheduled for Monday, Oct. 26, at 6 p.m. The regular meeting/workshop originally scheduled for Oct. 26 has been canceled.

The topic of the Oct. 12 planning meeting will be focused on equity and leadership.

Individuals who wish to attend the planning meeting on Oct. 12 can do so by visiting the meeting webinar link. Attendees will be asked to provide the following password to join: 823279.

Detailed remote access instructions are available on the district website.

For more information, contact the CPSD superintendent’s office, 253-583-5190.