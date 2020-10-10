53 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 1 new death confirmed October 10

On Oct. 10, we confirmed 53 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death: A woman in her 80s from Tacoma. She had underlying health conditions.

Our totals are 8,498 cases and 180 deaths.

We have reported 797 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 88.4. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 56.9.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 79 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy and is a required element of Safe Start metrics for movement into phases and other re-opening requirements, such as schools.

?? We are seeing a gradual rise in the number of confirmed cases over the last week. We have seen an increase in household transmission of COVID-19. We are not seeing the increase in a particular age group or in particular regions.

?? The 20-39 age group comprise the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 38.8% of total cases in the last two weeks.

?? Those under 20 make up 11.2% of the total number of cases and 15.7% of cases in the past 2 weeks.

If you have symptoms or may have had contact with someone who has COVID-19, please get tested!

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan.