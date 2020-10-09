University Place Advisory Commission Vacancies

Commissioners are citizens that, through their volunteer efforts, play an integral role in the growth and development of their City. Citizens serving on the City’s Commissions apply their unique knowledge and experiences to the issues and the needs of their City. They function as a focus group from within the community and create ideas to assist the City Council in shaping legislative policy.

Applications are currently being accepted from City residents interested in serving on the following Commissions:

Economic Development Advisory Commission

Park Advisory Commission

The vacancies will remain open until filled. Forms are available online at Committees, Commissions, and Partners. For more information email DNicholas@CityofUP.com.