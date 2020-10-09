Steilacoom Town Adminstrator Oct. 9 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – October 20, 2020, at 6:30 PM.

Planning Commission – November 9, 2020 at 6:30 PM.

Civil Service Commission – November 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM.

Preservation and Review Board – October 28, 2020 at 6:30 PM.

(*) Meetings are being conducted via Zoom. Additional information is on the applicable meeting’s agenda.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and

Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website once approved.

2021-2022 Biennium Budget:

Council will be conducting the second of two planned public meeting on October 20, 2020 on the proposed 2021-2022 Biennium Budget. The budget is available on the Town’s official website at: townofsteilacoom.org/DocumentCenter/View/2309/2021-2022-Town-of-Steilacoom-Biennial-Budget

Individuals wishing to comment on the budget may attend the meeting or send their comments to Paul Loveless at paul.loveless@ci.steilacoom.wa.us.

Custodial and Cleaning Services Request for Proposal:

The Town of Steilacoom is seeking proposals from qualified firms to provide custodial services for Town facilities. The Town’s needs are outlined in a Request for Proposal available from Linda L. Orozco, Purchasing Agent, at 1030 Roe Street, Steilacoom, WA 98388, 253-581-1912, or request by email to linda.orozco@ci.steilacoom.wa.us or from Paul Loveless Administrator at paul.loveless@ci.steilacoom.wa.us. Deadline for submittal of RFPs is 11:00 a.m., October 28, 2020. No extensions will be granted. One facilities tour will be performed on October 20, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m. Tour will begin at the Town Hall, 1717 Lafayette Street. The Town reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, and to waive minor irregularities in any proposal.

Community Services:

Fall Childcare:

The Town will be providing childcare this Fall from 7:00 AM to 5:45 PM at Cherrydale School. Registration is currently open. Additional information is available on the Town’s official website or contact the Community Center at 253.581.1076. townofsteilacoom.org/156/Youth-Programs

Public Safety:

Over the past week, 97 Public Safety incidents occurred in town, including the following:

4 medical aid responses

36 suspicious circumstance/security checks

2 responses for persons in crisis/welfare checks

3 incidents of domestic disturbance

1 motor vehicle collision

1 parking enforcement response

1 incident of shoplifting

1 incident of vandalism

1 recovered vehicle that had been stolen from another jurisdiction

In the past 2 weeks, our officers were involved in 2 incidents that necessitated use of force:

Last week, two of our officers used force upon a resident. We received multiple calls about a resident suffering from mental health crisis. The individual yelled at our officers to shoot them, and our officers observed the individual causing property damage to other nearby residences. The individual did not respond to officer directions that would have prevented the need for force use. There was no injury suffered by the individual or our officers as a result of the force use, and the type of force used was control tactics, which are considered by the state criminal justice training commission to be the least severe category of force use. The individual was transported to the hospital for emergency mental health evaluation.

This past weekend, officers responded to a domestic violence assault where the suspect stole the victim’s vehicle and fled from the residence. The suspect was later observed back in the area by the victim and, when officers arrived, the suspect again fled on foot, and was ultimately located hiding within another nearby vehicle. The suspect was arrested without further incident; however a control tactic was used to prevent him from fleeing from his hiding place. Again, this type of force is considered by the state criminal justice training commission to be the least severe category of force use.

Some crimes may be reported online. Please see the Public Safety webpage for more details: townofsteilacoom.org/160/Public-Safety

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued vactoring catch basins; swept streets; cleaned storm water facilities including bio-swales; installed an asphalt patch on Maple Lane; installed asphalt raised edges on 5th Street and Short Street; worked with, monitored, and inspected developers for compliance with storm water regulations; trimmed trees along rights-of-way; and performed other maintenance activities.

Norberg Development:

The contractor continues to install minor infrastructure improvements and complete punch list items in preparation for final plat submittal. This includes the planned removal of 12 trees on adjoining rights-of-way that were deemed hazardous by an arborist.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew disconnected and reconnected power at two homes to facilitate panel upgrades; responded to an unplanned power outage in the 2500 block of Natalie Lane caused by faulty wire; repaired the exterior lights at the Public Safety building; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew repaired the pressure reducing valve on Pacific Street; assisted the Street crew with paving operations; inspected new water and sewer services in the 1300 block of Walnut Lane; inspected a side-sewer replacement in the 600 block of Gove Street; continued sewer jetting; and performed other maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed buildings and grounds maintenance activities including cleaning gutters, strip drains, parking lot catch basins and cleaning up debris in the parking lots; mowed parks; repaired picnic table benches, began shutting off and winterizing irrigation systems; and performed other maintenance activities.

Other:

Orr Home Orchard Pumpkin Walk:

The SHMA Education Committee is looking to give away 30 free pumpkins for families who would like to carve them for the annual Orr Orchard Pumpkin Walk. Steilacoom Kiwanis is supplying the pumpkins, which can be picked up on Saturday, October 24th between 10 am-2 pm at the SHMA Museum (1801 Rainier Street). After your family has carved the pumpkin, please return it to the museum on Saturday, October 31st from 10 am-2 pm. SHMA volunteers will set them in the Orr Orchard pathway for Halloween trick or treaters to enjoy. If your family would like to participate, please come by and pick up your FREE pumpkin. First come, first serve. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Jody Snyder by email at jody.c.snyder@gmail.com .

Mask Compliance:

Any of us can carry the virus and not realize we are spreading it when we talk, cough or sneeze. Face coverings are required statewide in all public spaces because they are effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19, especially when combined with 6 feet of physical distance.

There are three face cover orders in place:

For employers and workers: Washington employers must ensure workers wear face coverings at work in almost all situations. Employers must provide face coverings if workers do not have them. Employers must comply with this order, which is enforced by the Department of Labor & Industries.

For the public: An order from the secretary of health requires Washingtonians to wear face coverings in public spaces and shared spaces, both indoors and outdoors. Examples include hotel or apartment hallways, outdoors where many people are gathered such as parks, playgrounds or popular walking paths, and in a restaurant when not seated and eating. People are individually responsible to comply with this order.

For businesses: A proclamation from Gov. Inslee prohibits businesses from allowing customers to enter without face coverings. Businesses are encouraged to provide alternatives for customers who cannot wear masks. Best practices for businesses is here in English (Updated July 28) and Spanish).

Additional Q&A is available at the state Department of Health. If you’re an employer and have questions about the separate order regarding face coverings for employees, visit the state Department of Labor & Industries common questions page.

Are there exemptions or times I do not have to wear a face covering?

There are some exemptions to the DOH order, including people with certain disabilities or health conditions, people who are deaf or hard of hearing, and children under the age of 2. (Officials encourage use of a face covering by children ages 3-5 if possible. Children 5 and older must wear a face covering.)

You do not need to wear a cloth face covering in your home when you are only with people in your household, or when you are alone in your car. You do not need to wear one when seated at a restaurant eating, or when you are outdoors, and people are far apart.

Why is this requirement in place?

Cloth face masks protect other people from getting COVID-19 from us when we talk, cough or sneeze. Between 20-40 percent of people with COVID-19 do not show any symptoms but can still spread the virus to others. Recent research suggests wearing a face covering can significantly reduce the incidence of COVID-19. Until a vaccine or cure is developed, face coverings will be our best defense.

REMEMBER: Staying home is still the safest way to prevent spreading COVID-19. When out, wear your face covering, stay 6 feet apart from others, wash your hands frequently, and stay local.