Steilacoom Historical School District Participates in K-12 Internet Access Program

Steilacoom Historical School District is participating in the K-12 Internet Access Program which connects eligible students to internet access at home, with no cost to the student or their family.

Through the program, students whose families are low-income and without internet access can be connected to free internet service through the end of the 2020-21 school year. This spring, through the federal CARES Act, Congress allocated funds to local school districts and state education agencies to provide support in covering emergency COVID-19 costs. The Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction will use this funding to cover the costs of internet connectivity for eligible students.

To be eligible for the program, students and their families must not have had internet connectivity in the home prior to August 2020, and they must be able to show eligibility for free or reduced-price meals. To take part in the K-12 Internet Access Program, district students and families need to sign up with Presidio, the district’s participating internet service provider using the offer code provided by Steilacoom Historical School District.

Steilacoom Historical School District serves the communities of Steilacoom, DuPont, Anderson Island, Ketron Island, and portions of Lakewood and unincorporated Pierce County.