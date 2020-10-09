Secretary Julián Castro Endorses Beth Doglio for Congress

Submitted by Beth Doglio for Congress.

Today, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro endorsed Beth Doglio’s campaign for Congress in Washington’s 10th Congressional District.

“More than ever, we need leaders in Congress who are laser focused on the life-or-death challenges we face, such as climate change, healthcare, and quality affordable housing. Beth Doglio will be a leader Washington can trust to tackle these challenges and more,” said Castro.

“I’m grateful to have the support of Secretary Castro – a leader wholly committed to putting people first,” said Doglio. “Whether on housing and homelessness, police reform, or other critical issues facing our communities, Secretary Castro has led with bold ideas and committed action. I look forward to working together on these issues and more.”



In the Legislature, Doglio has been a leader on housing issues. Last month, King County was the first local government in the state to use a bill sponsored and passed by Doglio to propose collecting over $400 million in new revenue for housing and homelessness services that will provide up to 2000 units of housing for our chronically homeless neighbors.

She has developed a comprehensive suite of policies to engage the federal government in issues of housing and homelessness, and has received the endorsement of housing and tenant’s rights experts, including the Washington Housing Alliance Action Fund – the state’s leading advocacy organization on housing and homelessness.



Learn more at BethDoglio.com.