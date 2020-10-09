Reimagining Halloween During COVID-19

Submitted by Delta Dental of Washington.

With October upon us and a pandemic still looming, in-person trick-or-treating is at risk of being cancelled this year, forcing parents to re-think the special holiday for their children.

If going door-to-door in your neighborhood is not an option, lifestyle expert, Ashley Todd (@ashleyjtodd) has teamed up with Delta Dental of Washington to offer parents some fun candy and activity alternatives to help make the day special for their little ghosts and goblins.

Instead of gorging on candy, start a new tradition with your kids this Halloween by making one of these tooth-friendly sweet treats as an alternative to sugary candies:

Pumpkin Pancakes- click HERE for the recipe: Enjoy this delicious breakfast on a crisp fall morning or as a special Halloween breakfast using a sugar-free syrup.

Three-Ingredient, Sugar-Free Peanut Butter Cookies- click HERE for the recipe: This is an easy and healthy recipe that is fall-friendly and delicious, plus it’s sugar free!

Sugar Free Apple Crisp- click HERE for the recipe: Fruit desserts are a great alternative for a sweet treat and are less harsh on children’s teeth.

Aside from making delicious Halloween treats, try these alternative activities to trick-or-treating with your children:

Boo Baskets- Pick up your kids’ favorite healthy snacks along with some sugar-free candy, some fun card games and a Halloween craft kit and drop them off to your children’s friends and family.

Pumpkin Volcano- Clean out the inside of a pumpkin and add equal parts dish soap, baking soda, and white vinegar and watch it foam!

Reverse Trick-or-Treating- Add sugar-free candy, chocolate and some healthy snacks into a goodie-bag and drop them off on your neighbors’, friends’ and family’s porches to enjoy.

Kids will love these fun ways to celebrate Halloween, but let’s face it – kids look forward all year long to their trick-or-treating bounty. So if traditional trick-or-treating is not an option, parents can save the day by putting together a Halloween basket full of fun treats – including some candy options which, in moderation, cause less harm than other choices. Here are some fun ideas to consider:

Dark Chocolate: Chocolate without fillings might be many parents’ best option. When compared to other candies, chocolate is often the lesser of many evils – dark chocolate has far less sugar than most other candies and can be brushed off the teeth more easily.

Sugar-free Candy and Chewing Gum : The best candy choice by far for your kids are the sugar-free options such as sugar-free gum or lollipops. These have a sweet taste and encourage saliva production, while being far less harmful for kids’ smiles.

: The best candy choice by far for your kids are the sugar-free options such as sugar-free gum or lollipops. These have a sweet taste and encourage saliva production, while being far less harmful for kids’ smiles. Festive Toys & Prizes: Halloween-themed pencils, erasers, party packs of bubbles, or other fun non-candy treats can be a welcome surprise for both kids and parents.

Remember no matter what you do, teeth need time to rest and repair between. Pause snacking and sip on water so teeth can recover from sugar overload. But most importantly, brushing with fluoride toothpaste and flossing will help the most to protect your child’s teeth. Remember to brush two minutes, two times a day and floss before bed. Staying up to date on dental visits – especially during the holidays – can ensure hidden problems like the start of a cavity don’t ruin their special holiday smiles.

For more fun treat recipes and trick-or-treating alternatives, visit toothfairy.deltadentalwa.com/