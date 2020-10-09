Lakewood Issues RFP for Fort Steilacoom Park All-Access Playground

The City of Lakewood is requesting design(s) and cost estimates for replacement of the 2-5 year old playground with an “All-ages and Abilities” playground at Fort Steilacoom Park located at 8714 North 87th St SW.

The City is soliciting proposals to create a fully accessible playground within the current footprint of the 2 to 5 year old play area and shall include installation of all new equipment and associated surfacing modifications. It is the City’s intent that a single contract will be entered into for furnishing and installing all materials necessary for a complete playground based upon selected final design.

INFORMATION FOR PROPOSALS

The play area configuration is fixed and the only items to be retained are the swings and benches. However use or rehabilitation of other current site elements is up to the vendor. Please include cost for installation of new safety surfacing, either in entirety or in conjunction with the existing wood fiber. Although preference would be to completely utilize synthetic surfacing it is understood that for budget purposes surfacing may have to be undertaken in phases. At a minimum wheelchair access from the entry to the main play structure shall be on new synthetic surfacing. Selection criteria will include:

? Playability- evaluation of the potential play experience

? Variety and provisions for multiple age group participation, (including adults).

? Safety, including CPTED related principles

? Creativity and overall aesthetics – use of space, compatibility with the adjacent 5 to 12 playground and other park surroundings

? Overall Cost Estimated project budget for playground equipment, surfacing, demolition, and installation is $120,000. Proposals shall be due by Thursday October 29, 2020. Submissions shall be no larger than ledger size- Please DO NOT provide mounted posters. Questions regarding this request should be directed to Doug Fraser, Capital