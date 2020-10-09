Delong’s Deluxe Building Demolished

LAKEWOOD – Delong’s Deluxe burger shack at the southeast corner of Steilacoom Blvd and Bridgeport Way has been demolished.

The City of Lakewood reported back in December 2019, “Bridgeport Eleven, LLC has a SEPA Review with the City of Lakewood to construct a new ±3,186sf convenience store along with a new 4-dispenser automobile fueling station and associated 36’x53’ fueling canopy and two (2) new underground fuel storage tanks at 8901 Bridgeport Way SW. All existing structures – currently the closed DeLong’s DeLuxe – shall be demolished to accommodate new uses, parking and landscaping.”