Before They Were Big: Childhood Clothes of Tacoma Bankers

Tacoma Historical Society’s featured speaker for our October 12, 2020 (7 pm) virtual meeting will be our curator, Elizabeth Korsmo. Join us online, either on our YouTube Channel or our Facebook page, as we continue to hold our monthly meetings online due to COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings.

Take a behind-the-scenes look at a pair of garments that pre-date “Bank on Tacoma”. The THS collection has two rather special pieces of clothing: an infant cap made for J.C. Weatherred c.1846, and a dress said to have been worn by Reno Odlin c.1905.

Like the men who once wore them, these garments originated outside of Tacoma, but found their way to the City of Destiny. We will take a close look at the garments and how they were made, and what this can tell us about the garments’ owners and their world.