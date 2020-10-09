66 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 1 new death confirmed October 9

On Oct. 9, we confirmed 66 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death: A man in his 60s from Edgewood/Fife/Milton, with underlying health conditions.

Our totals are 8,445 cases and 179 deaths.

We have reported 800 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 88.7 Our average cases per day over the last 14 days as of yesterday is 57.1

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 77.9 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy and is a required element of Safe Start metrics for movement into phases and other re-opening requirements, such as schools.

We are seeing a gradual rise in the number of confirmed cases over the last week. We have seen an increase in household transmission of COVID-19. We are not seeing the increase in a particular age group or in particular regions.

The 20-39 age group comprise the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 39.0% of total cases in the last two weeks.

Those under 20 make up 11.1% of the total number of cases and 15.8% of cases in the past 2 weeks.

If you have symptoms or may have had contact with someone who has COVID-19, please get tested!

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan.