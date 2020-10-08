Tillicum Community Center Needs Your Help

Someone broke into the clothing bank/storage area in the building adjacent to the Tillicum Community Center. Garden supplies and clothing were some of the things taken, and they trashed the building.

They need help cleaning up and restoring the building to normal. It would be great if members of the community could help them get back on their feet.

With Tillicum being an isolated part of Lakewood, the community center is vital to many of the families.

Please contact the Center if you would like to help at 253-584-1280.