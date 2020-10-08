Third Quarter Fundraising Totals Show Continued Momentum for Marilyn Strickland’s Campaign for Congress

Submitted by Strickland for Washington.

TACOMA, WA – Strickland for Washington announced today nearly $800,000 raised between July 1st and September 30th, with a vast majority raised following her strong first-place finish in the August 4 primary, a sign of continued growing momentum for Marilyn Strickland’s campaign to represent Washington’s 10th Congressional District.

Since declaring her candidacy in January, Marilyn has raised more than $1.3 million from over 4,000 contributors.

The campaign will file a comprehensive finance report with the Federal Election Commission on October 15th.

The announcement of Strickland for Washington’s strong fundraising totals comes following the launch last week of its first TV ad of the general election, “Recover Better,” a new digital ad highlighting the endorsement of Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, and the announcement Friday of support from over 40 of the region’s military veterans with the launch of the “Veterans for Marilyn” coalition.

You can view the full list of leaders and organizations supporting Marilyn here.

“The latest fundraising totals show yet again the enthusiasm for Marilyn’s campaign and support for her vision to help our region recover and rebuild better than before,” said Andrew Orlebeke, Campaign Manager for Strickland for Washington. “With less than 30 days until the November election, Marilyn has the momentum, a broad coalition, a clear path to victory, and plan for communicating with voters about her record of proven leadership.”

A recent survey of likely voters found Marilyn with a strong lead and clear path to victory for November. If elected, Marilyn will be the first African-American from the Pacific Northwest elected to Congress, and the first Korean-American woman to serve in Congress’ 230-year history.