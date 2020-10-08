Tacoma Humane To Host Fall In Love Adoption Event

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is partnering with Tacoma Subaru to host the “Fall in Love” Adoption Event at the shelter’s Center Street location in Tacoma on Saturday, October from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Made possible by a grant from the ASPCA and part of Subaru Loves Pets, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County will be offering 10% off all adoption fees.

“As Tacoma and Pierce County’s only open-admission animal shelter, we care for nearly 10,000 homeless pets each year. Often, this leaves us at capacity, and we need the public’s help! We have a goal of finding homes for at least 28 pets on October 10 with the support and generosity of the ASPCA© and Subaru Love Pets, as well as Tacoma Subaru,” said Leah Turner, Director of Human Resources & Customer Service at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, deemed an essential service at the start of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, has remained open throughout 2020 for essential services. Essential services include adoption, stray walkthroughs for those looking for their lost post, stray intake for those who have found a lost pet, and end-of-life services.

For the safety of the community and shelter staff, all visitors are required to wear a face covering. To continue practicing smart social distancing, around five members of the public will be allowed in at a time. Additionally, after checking in, visitors might be asked to wait in their cars until shelter staff calls them in.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. View all adoptable animals at www.thehumanesociety.org.