Proposed 2021-2022 Biennial Budget under development

The City’s Proposed 2021-2022 Biennial Budget was introduced to the Lakewood City Council at its regular meeting on Oct. 5, 2020. The proposed 2021-2022 Biennial Budget takes into account the impact of the COVID?19 pandemic.

The biennial budget is the most important document the City produces. It acts as a financial roadmap by outlining City spending and priorities for the biennium, which for the upcoming period runs Jan. 1, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2022.

With the budget in place the City is able to allocate resources to a variety of programs necessary to move our community forward and meet the Lakewood City Council’s goals and objectives.

The Lakewood City Council held a goal setting retreat for the 2021?2022 biennium on March 7, 2020. Similar to the adopted 2019?2020 Goals, the Lakewood City Council identified Economic Development as

the most critical goal area for 2021?2022, followed by Public Safety, Dependable Infrastructure, Transparency, and Fiscal responsibility.

For Economic Development, the Proposed 2021-2022 Biennial Budget proposes advancement in a number of areas identified by the City Council as priority areas, including continued efforts for targeted development in the Downtown and the Lakewood Station District and expanding building and code enforcement services.

At the retreat, the City Council also identified Human Services, Housing and Homeless Prevention as high priorities. The Proposed 2021-2022 Biennial Budget proposes continuing and expanding 15 existing City programs and partnerships that support this area, including continuing the City’s 1% general fund commitment to human services, expanding the highly successful Behavioral Health Contact Team to include two mental health professionals, and working collaboratively with Living Access Support Alliance (LASA) to expand their facilities and programming. LASA is a local nonprofit that provides emergency housing, rapid rehousing and transitional housing in Lakewood, in addition to case management, and a range of other services to prevent homelessness.

As was the case in the previous budgets, the proposed 2021-2022 biennial budget represents the city’s continued commitment to prudent fiscal management, effective service delivery and providing the highest quality of life to our residents.

The public is invited to attend the various budget meetings planned between now and when the document is adopted in November.

Proposed 2021-2022 Biennial Budget review timeline

The proposed budget will be before the Lakewood City Council for review beginning this fall with special meetings planned for department presentations. A public hearing will also be held.

Departmental presentations (special meetings start at 6 p.m.):

Oct. 7: City Council, City Manager, Community and Economic Development, Parks, Recreation and Community Services, Legal.

Oct. 14: Police, Public Works Engineering, Municipal Court, Administrative Services.

Monday, City Council meetings:

Nov. 2, 7 p.m.: Public hearing at City Council Regular meeting via ZOOM.

Nov. 9, 7 p.m.: Review of 2019-2020 Proposed Biennial Budget at City Council Study Session via ZOOM.

Nov. 16, 7 p.m.: Adoption of the 2021-2022 Biennial Budget.