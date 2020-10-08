Lakewood shooting becomes homicide investigation

Submitted by Lt. Chris Lawler, Lakewood Police.

On September 28, 2020, around 12:45 am, Lakewood Patrol Officers responded to a shooting at the Gravelly Lake Townhomes, in the 13000 block of Pacific Highway Southwest.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a 17-year old victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and had been transported by private vehicle from the scene. Washington State Patrol Troopers intercepted the vehicle on I-5 near 38th Street and summoned medical aid. The victim was transported and treated at a local hospital and died as a result of his wound on October 2nd.

Lakewood Police Major Crimes Unit Detectives worked exhaustively through the week and identified a suspect in the shooting. The investigation revealed a known gang member drove into the Gravelly Lake Townhomes parking lot and likely mistook the victim for a rival gang member, firing several rounds in his direction.

With the assistance of the Department of Corrections, the suspect was located and interviewed on October 6th. The suspect is 29 year old Justin Coleman, who was booked into jail on a DOC warrant and later charged with Murder 2, Drive-by Shooting and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm on October 8th. The vehicle used in the crime has been recovered.

The 17 year old victim, Damoni Nelson, was a Federal Way High School student with a bright future and found to not have any street gang or criminal affiliations.