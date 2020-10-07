The City of Lakewood (City) is soliciting proposals from artists to design and paint a South Sound Proud mural on a retaining wall located at American Lake Park in Lakewood, WA 98499. Proposals must be received no later than 4:00 p.m. October 30, 2020 to the City Clerk, City of Lakewood, 6000 Main St. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Click here for full Request for Proposals.

Please contact Senior Policy Analyst Shannon Kelley-Fong, 253-983-7717 or skelleyfong@cityoflakewood.us for further information.

Source: REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS -South Sound Proud Mural at American Lake Park | City of Lakewood