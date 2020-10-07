Pierce Transit to discuss long range plan at Oct. 12 meeting

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held as part of the Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners’ regular meeting on Monday, October 12, 2020, beginning at 4:00 p.m. to receive oral comments on the Updates to the Destination 2040 Long Range Plan. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and the Governor Proclamation 20-28 that is in effect, a physical meeting location will not be provided for this meeting. Citizens may attend the meeting by Zoom. To join from a computer, please visit us02web.zoom.us/j/89958774040. To attend by phone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter meeting ID code 899 5877 4040.

Pierce Transit’s draft edition of the Destination 2040 Long Range Plan Update has been filed with the Clerk of the Board. The Destination 2040 Long Range Plan Update is the Agency’s “comprehensive guiding vision for providing dependable, safe, efficient, and fully integrated public transportation services throughout the South Sound Region of today, tomorrow, and beyond.” The Plan may be reviewed by visiting Pierce Transit’s website at www.piercetransit.org/documents.

Interested citizens may also submit written comments to Duane Wakan, Senior Planner, 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499, or by email at Dwakan@piercetransit.org, no later than Tuesday, November 3, 2020, by 5:00 p.m. Written comments will be provided to the Pierce Transit Board.

American Disability Act (ADA) accommodations are available with a 72-hour notice. Please contact the Clerk’s office at (253) 581-8066 for special accommodations.