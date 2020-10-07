Location Change for Puyallup’s Document Shredding on Oct. 10

From 10 am to 2 pm on October 10, Puyallup residents are invited to drop off unwanted Styrofoam for recycling. The annual document shredding event has also been rescheduled to this same day and time.

Safeway will collect clean, dry and intact Styrofoam in the parking lot of its store on Shaw Road and Pioneer. Large pieces can be turned in as-is; place smaller pieces together in a bag. Packing peanuts cannot be accepted, but most any other Styrofoam will be taken: delivery packaging, food containers, grocery store food packaging, cups, coolers, etc. as long as they are clean. For sanitary reasons, please do not bring trash or dirty materials.

The collected Styrofoam will be transported to Safeway’s distribution center in Auburn for processing. The material is placed into a densifier which turns the foam into bricks called ingots. The ingots are then sold as raw material to create other goods such as picture frames.

Shredded documentsThe annual free document shredding event will also be held this day in the parking lot of the Puyallup Library at 324 S. Meridian (please note location change). Up to six large shopping bags of documents per household will be accepted. All shredding will be done on site so you can be assured that no sensitive documents will be transported in an unshredded condition.

Glass recycling

While you’re at it, feel free to drop off your glass and cardboard, too! Rinsed-out glass materials can be dropped off 24/7 year-round at the Elks Lodge, located at 314 27th St. NE. There are designated bins in their parking lot for both cardboard and glass.

As far as televisions, monitors, computers or related equipment, these things can be recycled at an “E-Cycle” drop-off site. Many electronics are accepted free of charge from households, small businesses, schools and charitable organizations. To find an E-Cycle drop-off site near you, call 1800RECYCLE (1-800-732-9253) 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, or search the online database provided by the Washington State Department of Ecology: www.ecy.wa.gov/.