Letter: No More

No more a memory of sad days gone by.

No more the sound of weeping.

No more an infant who lives but a few days.

No more an old man who does not complete his years.

No more.

The pain will not dim but rather not come to mind.

Clumsy words – so inadequate to express the sincere longing of our hearts to those consumed by grief as they kneel next to the little grave marker – will not be said.

They will be needed no more.

No more terror, violence, predation, and fear; no more premature loss of life.

Can there be more poignant words for a traumatized heart, more beautiful introductory language ever written than these two?

No more.