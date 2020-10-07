Letter: No More

No more a memory of sad days gone by.
No more the sound of weeping.
No more an infant who lives but a few days.
No more an old man who does not complete his years.
No more.
The pain will not dim but rather not come to mind.
Clumsy words – so inadequate to express the sincere longing of our hearts to those consumed by grief as they kneel next to the little grave marker – will not be said.
They will be needed no more.
No more terror, violence, predation, and fear; no more premature loss of life.
Can there be more poignant words for a traumatized heart, more beautiful introductory language ever written than these two?
