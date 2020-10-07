Franke Tobey Jones CNA Recognized as CNA of the Year

Submitted by Christine Hall.

Health Care Providers Council of Pierce Council hosted its 10th Annual All-Star Caregiver Award in September. Nominations for this award are submitted by family members and residents of skilled nursing, memory care and assisted living communities throughout Pierce County, and this year approximately 100 caregivers were nominated with 10 winners. Typically there is a large dinner hosted for all the nominees and recipients, but this year because of COVID, the dinner was cancelled.

Franke Tobey Jones is thrilled and excited to announce that CNA Allisha Navarro was recognized and awarded CNA Of The Year! CNA Cristy Santos was also one of the distinguished nominees. Allisha and Cristy have worked at FTJ for eight years and 39 years respectively.

Cristy Santos and Allisha Navarro Receive CNA Recognition Awards

“Residents ask for Allisha by name,” says FTJ Kristina Atkins, Franke Tobey Jones Resident Care Supervisor. “She is caring and kind and takes her time with each resident she is caring for. It is true what they say, ‘People may not always remember what you say or what you did, but they will ALWAYS remember how you make them feel.'”

“Allisha lights up each day with her delightful personality and hard work,” comments a Franke Tobey Jones resident. “When she works, she never complains even when she has to do a double shift!”

“We have an amazing team of caregivers,” says Bob Beckham, Franke Tobey Jones Chief Operating Officer. “It is so wonderful that both Allisha and Cristy have been recognized as Outstanding Caregivers. They both embody a mentality of sincere service to our residents and are both very deserving!”

We couldn’t be more proud of Allisha and Cristy. They are shining examples of our FTJ Promise. “To Make Every Day Meaningful For Our Residents, Team Members and Myself.”

Health Care Providers Council of Pierce County is a non-profit organization that promotes the highest possible standards of service, care, and well-being for older and disabled adults. Since 2000, the Health Care Providers Council of Pierce County has grown to over 200 individuals who represent various organizations committed to providing exceptional services to seniors in our community.

Established in 1924, Franke Tobey Jones is a non-profit organization. Tudor-style residences are located on 20 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds adjacent to 700-acre Pt. Defiance Park in Tacoma’s historic North End. As a Continuing Care Retirement Community, Franke Tobey Jones offers multiple Independent residences for active retirees, with the peace of mind of lovely Assisted Living, 24-hour Skilled Nursing and Memory Care facilities steps away. The 6,000 sq. ft. Wellness Center, Bistro Café, Beauty Shops, engaging activity calendar and Senior University round out the picture of gracious and energetic retirement living