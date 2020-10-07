68 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 1 new death confirmed October 7

On Oct. 7, we confirmed 68 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death: A woman in her 70s from Tacoma, with underlying health conditions.

Our totals are 8,289 cases and 178 deaths.

We have reported 735 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 81.5. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days as of yesterday is 52.5.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 75.6 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy and is a required element of Safe Start metrics for movement into phases and other re-opening requirements, such as schools.

To provide you with the most accurate information, we are adding to our COVID-19 dashboard page a list of businesses with 60 or more employees with 10 or more COVID-19 cases. Read more in this Your Reliable Source blog.

We are also removing from our Cases in care facilities table any facility that has gone 28 days with no new cases.

The trend in confirmed cases is leveling but not decreasing.

The 20-39 age group comprise the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 38.6% of total cases in the last two weeks.

Those under 20 make up 11.2% of the total number of cases and 16.6% of cases in the past 2 weeks.

If you have symptoms or may have had contact with someone who has COVID-19, please get tested!

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan.