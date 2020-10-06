Tacoma, Wash. — Charles Wright Academy (CWA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Amy Taub to Executive Assistant to the Head of School. Ms. Taub will serve on the Senior Leadership Team at CWA and will report to Head of School Susan Rice.

“Amy brings a wealth of experience as an Executive Assistant from in both the business and higher ed sectors,” said Ms. Rice. “She will be a tremendous asset to Charles Wright, and we are thrilled to welcome her to our team!”

Ms. Taub most recently served as the Program Manager for Learning and Development at Sound Physicians, where she developed procedural structures for programmatic growth. She was promoted from her Executive Assistant role at Sound Physicians for her work managing high-volume scheduling, expenses, and budget reporting for senior executives.

“I am excited to join Charles Wright and be a part of a group that shows genuine joy in working with all of the community – students and families, faculty and staff, and the local area itself.”

Ms. Taub brings 15 years of experience working as executive support to business leaders in a variety of industries including higher education, medicine, and large corporations. She holds a bachelor of arts in sociology from Western Washington University specializing in family studies and social organization and inequality.

Ms. Taub began her role at CWA on October 5, 2020.

ties.charleswright.org/2020/10/05/welcome-new-executive-assistant-to-the-head-of-school/