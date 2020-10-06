Walk Tacoma: Stronger & Better Together with Tacoma Urban League

Submitted by Downtown: On the Go!

Tacoma, WA – Take a virtual guided tour through Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood and learn about locations that have had a significant impact on the people and culture through the years, led by Lexis Withers, Assistant to the Tacoma Urban League President and CEO, T’wina Nobles. The 1.7 mile walk, sponsored by Community Health Care and Puyallup Watershed Initiative Active Transportation COI, is available now on the free GeoTourist app. The tour begins at People’s Park at S. 9th Street and Martin Luther King Jr Way.

The Hilltop area has a rich history of businesses, leaders, parks, community spaces and service organizations that have helped create a strong neighborhood to support the people who live there. The voices and advocacy efforts that stem from Hilltop have helped develop and support Black businesses and Black community members for decades. The Tacoma Urban League offers several programs, events and services to uplift the Black community and to showcase many of the businesses that serve Hilltop. Visit their website to learn how you can get involved.

The Walk Tacoma series, sponsored by MultiCare, is a five-event walking series. The fun, themed walks, now in their eleventh year, encourage people to enjoy downtown on foot by introducing new walking routes and sharing information about the community and its history through the guided tours. Due to COVID-19, the 2020 walks will be available virtually through the GeoTourist app.

For more information on the full Walk Tacoma Series visit www.downtownonthego.org or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.