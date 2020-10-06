Pierce Transit Partners with the Transit App to Provide Customers with Real-time Bus Arrival Info

Monday Pierce Transit introduced Transitas the agency’s official mobility app. Transit counts millions of active users in more than 200 cities worldwide. Pierce Transit is now making the leading transport app in North America its official mobile app for customers to track their bus in real-time and get information from the agency. The app also allows riders to report the current passenger bus loads for their trip, an important tool during the COVID-19 pandemic when deciding which bus trip to take. This crowdsourced bus load information, which helps riders maintain physical distancing, is anonymously provided by riders who answer a quick question about their trip when using Transit’s GO step-by-step navigation feature.

Upon launching the app, Pierce Transit riders see nearby options and departure times in big text and bright colors. Users can easily navigate Pierce County and the entire Puget Sound region, aided by accurate real-time bus ETAs, trip planning, step-by-step navigation and crowdsourced real-time information with Transit’s GO feature.

Pierce Transit’s partnership with Transit offers the agency’s customers a comprehensive, easy-to-use and widely-adopted app for riders. Under this agreement, Pierce Transit will also receive anonymous usage data and customizations to better serve the public, such as the ability to send important information directly to riders via Transit’s home screen.

“When people choose a bus rather than get in a car, it helps the environment, reduces congestion and provides a more affordable transportation option,” said Pierce Transit CEO Sue Dreier. “One of the keys to increasing transit ridership is to ensure it is easy, convenient and understandable. Partnering with Transit to provide our riders with a proven trip planning app is an important step in that direction.”

By endorsing Transit as its official app, Pierce Transit joins dozens of other public transportation agencies across North America that have partnered with the app, including LA Metro, Boston’s MBTA, Baltimore’s MDOT MTA, Silicon Valley’s VTA, Metro Transit in St. Louis and Montreal’s STM.

“Partnering with a single app that prioritizes transit makes it clear to riders where they can go for information,” said David Block-Schachter, Chief Business Officer of Transit. “We’re excited to work with Pierce Transit as their official app to offer predictive bus load information to help riders maintain physical distancing, and to see more people using Transit as part of their daily routine.”

Transit is available to download for iPhone and Android at www.transitapp.com or PierceTransit.org/transit.