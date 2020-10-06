Military Vets Launch “Veterans for Marilyn” Coalition in Support of Strickland for Congress

Submitted by Strickland for Washington.

TACOMA, WA – Military veterans from across the South Sound announced their support for Marilyn Strickland for Congress Friday and launched the “Veterans for Marilyn” coalition to help support Marilyn’s campaign and advise on veterans and military issues.

In their support of Marilyn’s campaign to represent Washington’s 10th Congressional District, they highlighted Marilyn’s lived experience as a member of a military and veteran family, and her commitment to bipartisan work on issues affecting the active duty, reserve and retired military community.

Working with veterans including members of Veterans for Marilyn, military families, advocates and leaders across the South Sound, Marilyn is committed to prioritizing the following issues as a Member of Congress:

Supporting the Transition to Civilian Life, and Access to Education, and Jobs Training: Reintegration from long deployments and the transition to civilian life can be the most challenging times of a service member’s life and their family. The skill set and expertise gained in the service may not always easily translate to civilian employers. Marilyn will work with members of both parties to support and improve the programs that ensure veterans have access to the tools and support they need including access to affordable higher education or vocational training. She supports increased funding for the Department of Defense’s Transition Assistance Programs, and will work to protect and expand the G.I. Bill.

Supporting Federal Investments in the South Sound’s Military Community: The South Sound is home to Joint Base Lewis McChord (JBLM), one of the largest and most well-regarded military bases in the world, which has an annual economic impact of $8 billion and is the largest single point employer in Washington State. Marilyn will support the Defense Community Infrastructure Program (DCIP), which will bring $50 million in critical infrastructure investment to the South Sound. She will continue Congressman Denny Heck’s important work on this measure and aim to bring even more federal investment to our military communities.

Strengthening and Protecting the Veterans Health Administration: Marilyn will work to improve the Veterans Health Administration so veterans can get the physical and mental health care they need in a timely manner. She will advocate for increased investment in the VHA’s program for suicide prevention, and call for action to improve access to mental health resources – especially for veterans suffering from conditions like post-traumatic stress disorder.

Fostering Employment Opportunities for Military Spouses: Marilyn will support and work to expand Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funding to assist military spouses who have lost employment because of relocation of their spouse’s duty station.

Supporting Entrepreneurship by Veterans and Military Spouses: Marilyn will work with both parties to help veterans and transitioning service members start and grow businesses. She will support and work to expand the Boots to Business program. Administered through the Office of Veteran Business Development in the Small Business Administration (SBA), it addresses topics including market research, business fundamentals, and revenue readiness. Marilyn supports bipartisan action to improve access to credit, increase outreach and help promote small business programs available to veterans.

Advancing Equity for Women Veterans: There are two million women veterans living in the United States. Women comprise the fastest growing subpopulation of both the military and veteran populations. Currently, women comprise nearly 20% of serving military personnel and 10% of the veteran population. The women veteran population is projected to grow to 18% of the total veteran population by 2040. Marilyn will work to support and honor the two million women who have served in the U.S. military and promote more equitable access to federal resources including comprehensive health care, affordable housing and job training.

“As the proud daughter of a U.S. Army veteran who fought in two wars, it is a true honor to have the support of so many men and women who have served our country bravely. Many of them are originally from other parts of our country but have chosen to retire in our region. To each and every one of them, thank you. I will work every day to make sure that we keep the promises we’ve made to our veterans, men and women in uniform, and their families,” said Strickland. “I look forward to being a strong voice for the South Sound’s veterans and military families in Congress.”

“We would be fortunate to have a strong advocate for our veterans and military families like Marilyn who works across the aisle to help make sure we keep our promises,” said Brigadier General Oscar Hillman, United States Army (Ret.) and Co-Chair of Veterans for Marilyn.

“From her own experience, Marilyn understands the needs of veterans and military families, and she knows the important role that Joint Base Lewis McChord plays for our security and our economy,” said Colonel Willie Stewart, Sr., United States Army Reserves (Ret.), and Co-Chair of Veterans for Marilyn. “In my view, Marilyn is the best person to serve the South Sound’s veterans and military families.”

The members of the Veterans for Marilyn coalition include:

Master Sergeant Peter Ansara, U.S. Air Force

Nathan Bowling, U.S. Air Force

Major David N. Boyd, U.S. Army

Major Steve Buchanan, U.S. Army

Staff Sergeant Joe Bushnell, U.S. Marine Corps

Elmer Clark, U.S. Army

Master Sergeant Tom Ebenhoh, U.S. Air Force

Talia Euell, U.S. Army

1st Lieutenant Raynard Grant, U.S. Army

Specialist Duane Henry, U.S. Army

Brigadier General Oscar Hillman, U.S. Army

Jonathan Hopkins, U.S. Army

Commander Mark Kerr, U.S. Navy

Lieutenant Commander Sharon Kirkpatrick, U.S. Navy

Sergeant Sid Lee, U.S. Marine Corps

Colonel Ron Lucas, U.S. Army

Ryan “Lex” Luther, U.S. Air Force

Chief Master Sergeant Sam Mack, U.S. Air Force

Dominick Martin, U.S. Marine Corps

Colonel William Moore, U.S. Army

Melanie Morgan, U.S. Army

Major Faith Mueller, U.S. Air Force

Staff Sergeant Bob Nakamura, U.S. Army

Lyle Quasim, U.S. Army

Lieutenant Colonel Justin Raphael, U.S. Army

Sergeant Donna Rayford, U.S. Army

Captain Larry Seaquist, U.S. Navy

Colonel Willie Stewart, Sr., U.S. Army

Petty Officer Second Class Courtney Swanson, U.S. Navy

Captain Rob Thoms, U.S. Navy

Petty Officer Second Class Catherine Ushka, U.S. Navy

Lieutenant Colonel Mark Vanderbeek, U.S. Marine Corps

Corporal Chuck Wharton, U.S. Army

Colonel Louis C. Williams, U.S. Army

Master Sergeant Shellie Willis, U.S. Army

Senior Master Sergeant C. Lynn Willis, U.S. Air Force

Specialist Chris Winters, U.S. Army

Sergeant Victoria Woodards, U.S. Army

Captain Daniella Young, U.S. Army

If elected, Marilyn will be the first African-American from the Pacific Northwest elected to Congress, and the first Korean-American woman to serve in Congress’ 230-year history.

At the core of Marilyn’s campaign is a diverse and growing coalition of support. Local leaders and organizations supporting Marilyn include:

Former Washington State Representative and former 10th CD candidate, Kristine Reeves

Former Washington Governors Christine Gregoire and Gary Locke

Congressman Derek Kilmer (WA-06)

Congresswoman Suzan DelBene (WA-01)

Congressman Rick Larsen (WA-02)

Former Congressman Norm Dicks (WA-06)

WA Commissioner of Public Lands, Hilary Franz

Victoria Woodards, Mayor of Tacoma

Don Anderson, Mayor of Lakewood

Nancy Backus, Mayor of Auburn

Former Seattle Mayor Norm Rice

Washington State Senator Steve Hobbs

Washington State Senator Jeannie Darnielle

Washington State Representative Jake Fey

Washington State Representative Melanie Morgan

Thurston County Young Democrats

Former Pierce County Executive, John Ladenburg

Former King County Executive and Deputy Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Ron Sims

Former President of The Evergreen State College, Les Purce

The Vietnamese Community of Tacoma Pierce County

The Tacoma-Pierce County Black Collective

The Coalition of Black Trade Unionists – Puget Sound Chapter

The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 612 and 302

Washington and Northern Idaho District Council of Laborers

Washington State Association of the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters

The Seafarers International Union

The Sailors Union of the Pacific

National leaders and organizations supporting Marilyn include:

The National Women’s Political Caucus

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn

Congresswoman Karen Bass

Congressman Hakeem Jeffries

Congresswoman Maxine Waters

Congressman Ted Lieu

Congressman Ami Bera

Congressman Pete Aguilar

Former Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang

The Congressional Black Caucus PAC

The Collective PAC

Voter Protection Project

The Higher Heights for America PAC

CAPA21

Asian Americans & Pacific Islanders Rising & Empowering PAC

Asian-American Action Fund

The AAPI Victory Fund

The Korean-American Democratic Committee

The Korean Americans for Organizing Fund

You can view the full list of endorsements here.