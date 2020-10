Col. Christopher H. Warner, M.D., commander, Madigan Army Medical Center, has been suspended from his duties pending an investigation that is unrelated to Madigan or its personnel. Due to the ongoing investigation, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further at this time.

Col. Scott B. Roofe, M.D., Madigan’s deputy commander, is acting commander in the interim. Col. Roofe will ensure that there is minimal impact on the hospital’s mission and operations.