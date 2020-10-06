Letter: A Carefully Laid Trap, Exposed By The Light Of Truth

Delicately and quietly the tiny aerial acrobat drifted in the faint night breeze.

At the far reach of its pendulum swing, the eight-legged insect attached a strand. Once done, it reeled the strand in to tighten it.

Then the spider crept carefully back to the beginning of the web and began to spin yet another strand of sticky capture spider silk.

Over and over, back and forth, in the dark the spider worked its silky malevolence.

A large amount of time and energy seemed to be expended on what normally was for the purpose of catching insects.

But the ambitious spider’s intent had nothing to do with the smooth and steady move of a pendulum; rather, its malevolence took the form of a trap.

Its nighttime task completed – this web spinner, this acrobatic architect of deceit – hid at the edge of the web with one leg on a line from the center of the web.

There the spider waited.

Early the next morning the spider would have its victim.

But a recently installed decorative porch light revealed the sinisterly plotted and strategically placed web.

The light revealed everything, much like facts are the light which expose malevolent untruths.