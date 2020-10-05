Steilacoom Town Council Oct. 6 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, October 6 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mayor, Council and staff are attending this meeting remotely through Zoom. For those wishing to view the meeting by Zoom, please click/follow this link:

us02web.zoom.us/j/86752950919

Call to Order and Roll Call Pledge of Allegiance Consent Agenda Minutes of September 15, 2020 Approval of Payroll Checks #114391- #114401 in the amount of $151,186.05 and Payroll Checks #114478 – #114484 in the amount of $241,652.88 Approval of Claims Checks #114485 – #114553 in the amount of $383,671.62 and Manual Check #114383 in the amount of $107.99 Equipment Use and Hold Harmless Agreement-Fircrest (AB 3020) Resolution to Set Hearing Date for Vacation of Puyallup Street (AB 3021) (Resolution #1183) WSDOT Projust Administration Agreement for Rigney Rd. and Rainier St. Projects (AB 3023) Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items Public Hearing 2019-2020 Biennium Budget Amendments (AB 3011) (Ordinance #1626) 2021-2022 Biennium Budget (AB 3012) (Ordinance #1627) 2021 General Property Tax Levy (AB 3019) (Ordinance #1629) 2021 EMS Property Tax Levy (AB 3019) (Ordinance #1628) New Items 2019-2020 Biennium Budget Amendments (AB 3011) (Ordinance #1626) 2021-2022 Biennium Budget (AB 3012) (Ordinance #1627) 2021 General Property Tax Levy (AB 3019) (Ordinance #1629) 2021 EMS Property Tax Levy (AB 3019) (Ordinance #1628) Electric Utility Rate Adjustments (AB 3015) (Ordinance #1622) Water Utility Rate Adjustments (AB 3016) (Ordinance #1623) Sewer Utility Rate Adjustments (AB 3017) (Ordinance #1624) Storm Drain Utility Rate Adjustments (AB 3018) (Ordinance #1625) Administration Building Re-roof Project Bid Award (AB 3024) (*) 2021 Unrepresented Employees’ Pay Plan (AB 3022) (Resolution #1184) Reports: Mayor Staff – Administrator/Attorney Council