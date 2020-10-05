The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Steilacoom Town Council Oct. 6 Meeting Agenda

By Leave a Comment

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, October 6 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mayor, Council and staff are attending this meeting remotely through Zoom. For those wishing to view the meeting by Zoom, please click/follow this link:
us02web.zoom.us/j/86752950919

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Consent Agenda
    1. Minutes of September 15, 2020
    2. Approval of Payroll Checks #114391- #114401 in the amount of $151,186.05 and Payroll Checks #114478 – #114484 in the amount of $241,652.88
    3. Approval of Claims Checks #114485 – #114553 in the amount of $383,671.62 and Manual Check #114383 in the amount of $107.99
    4. Equipment Use and Hold Harmless Agreement-Fircrest (AB 3020)
    5. Resolution to Set Hearing Date for Vacation of Puyallup Street (AB 3021) (Resolution #1183)
    6. WSDOT Projust Administration Agreement for Rigney Rd. and Rainier St. Projects (AB 3023)
  4. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  5. Public Hearing
    1. 2019-2020 Biennium Budget Amendments (AB 3011) (Ordinance #1626)
    2. 2021-2022 Biennium Budget (AB 3012) (Ordinance #1627)
    3. 2021 General Property Tax Levy (AB 3019) (Ordinance #1629)
    4. 2021 EMS Property Tax Levy (AB 3019) (Ordinance #1628)
  6. New Items
    1. 2019-2020 Biennium Budget Amendments (AB 3011) (Ordinance #1626)
    2. 2021-2022 Biennium Budget (AB 3012) (Ordinance #1627)
    3. 2021 General Property Tax Levy (AB 3019) (Ordinance #1629)
    4. 2021 EMS Property Tax Levy (AB 3019) (Ordinance #1628)
    5. Electric Utility Rate Adjustments (AB 3015) (Ordinance #1622)
    6. Water Utility Rate Adjustments (AB 3016) (Ordinance #1623)
    7. Sewer Utility Rate Adjustments (AB 3017) (Ordinance #1624)
    8. Storm Drain Utility Rate Adjustments (AB 3018) (Ordinance #1625)
    9. Administration Building Re-roof Project Bid Award (AB 3024) (*)
    10. 2021 Unrepresented Employees’ Pay Plan (AB 3022) (Resolution #1184)
  7. Reports:
    1. Mayor
    2. Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    3. Council
Print This Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *