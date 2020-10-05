Steilacoom Town Council Oct. 6 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, October 6 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mayor, Council and staff are attending this meeting remotely through Zoom. For those wishing to view the meeting by Zoom, please click/follow this link:
us02web.zoom.us/j/86752950919
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of September 15, 2020
- Approval of Payroll Checks #114391- #114401 in the amount of $151,186.05 and Payroll Checks #114478 – #114484 in the amount of $241,652.88
- Approval of Claims Checks #114485 – #114553 in the amount of $383,671.62 and Manual Check #114383 in the amount of $107.99
- Equipment Use and Hold Harmless Agreement-Fircrest (AB 3020)
- Resolution to Set Hearing Date for Vacation of Puyallup Street (AB 3021) (Resolution #1183)
- WSDOT Projust Administration Agreement for Rigney Rd. and Rainier St. Projects (AB 3023)
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- Public Hearing
- 2019-2020 Biennium Budget Amendments (AB 3011) (Ordinance #1626)
- 2021-2022 Biennium Budget (AB 3012) (Ordinance #1627)
- 2021 General Property Tax Levy (AB 3019) (Ordinance #1629)
- 2021 EMS Property Tax Levy (AB 3019) (Ordinance #1628)
- New Items
- Electric Utility Rate Adjustments (AB 3015) (Ordinance #1622)
- Water Utility Rate Adjustments (AB 3016) (Ordinance #1623)
- Sewer Utility Rate Adjustments (AB 3017) (Ordinance #1624)
- Storm Drain Utility Rate Adjustments (AB 3018) (Ordinance #1625)
- Administration Building Re-roof Project Bid Award (AB 3024) (*)
- 2021 Unrepresented Employees’ Pay Plan (AB 3022) (Resolution #1184)
- Reports:
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
