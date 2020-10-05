Sen. Ed Markey Endorses Beth Doglio for Congress

Submitted by Beth Doglio for Congress.

Friday, Senator Ed Markey (D-Massachusetts) endorsed Beth Doglio’s campaign for Congress in Washington’s 10th Congressional District.

“Beth Doglio has been a steadfast leader on the environment, housing, gun safety, and issues facing working families,” said Markey. “She is exactly the leader we need in Congress to build our progressive coalition and pass a Green New Deal. I am proud to endorse Beth for Congress and I look forward to working together to create a more hopeful and just future for every American.”

“Ed Markey is a strong progressive leader who is leading the way on the Green New Deal,” said Doglio. “It is an absolute honor to have the support of such a champion for all of us — someone who understands we can save our planet, create jobs, and fight for systemic change all at the same time. I look forward to fighting alongside him in Congress!”

Markey is the latest national progressive leader to endorse Doglio’s campaign for Congress, joining fellow Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders; Representatives Pramila Jayapal, Katie Porter, Ro Khanna, Mark Pocan, Jamie Raskin, Mark Takano, and David Cicilline; and Democratic nominee for Congress in NY-16 Jamaal Bowman. She also has the endorsement of organizations including Indivisible, the Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC, and Progressive Change Campaign Committee.

Doglio’s record of environmental leadership and bold plans to take on climate change have also been endorsed by other leading climate champions and organizations, including Sunrise Movement, the League of Conservation Voters, Sierra Club, 350.org founder Bill McKibben, Earth Day founder Denis Hayes, and many more.

Learn more at BethDoglio.com.