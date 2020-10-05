Puyallup to host Hearing about Salary Review Commission

The Puyallup City Council Salary Review Commission will meet on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to review various items of business and to hold a public hearing on the matter of City Council salaries in 2021.

Due to the Governor’s orders related to public gatherings and the Open Public Meetings Act during the COVID-19 pandemic the meeting will occur remotely. Citizens may access the meeting via Zoom or phone access. To join from a computer, visit Zoom.us/join and enter Webinar ID# 969 4656 2597 followed by Passcode 356236. To listen via phone, call 253-215- 8782 and enter the same Meeting ID and Passcode listed above.

Interested citizens may submit written public comments to info@puyallupwa.gov until 5:00 p.m. on October 8. All comments will be provided to the Commission prior to the meeting.

For further information contact City Clerk Mary Winter, by phone at 253-841-5480 or by email at MWinter@PuyallupWA.gov.