Opening a high-end concept restaurant in Tacoma is tricky right now, especially just after we lost the best fine dining restaurant in Tacoma. Cuerno Bravo in Tacoma’s St. Helens neighborhood quietly reopened two weeks ago, six months after a tentative start that came crashing to a halt due to pandemic restrictions. This is one of […]

The post New high-end Mexican steakhouse Cuerno Bravo is open in Tacoma. Here’s a first look appeared first on Dine Pierce County.