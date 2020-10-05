New Democrat Coalition Action Fund Endorses Marilyn Strickland for Congress

Submitted by Strickland for Washington.

TACOMA, WA – Marilyn Strickland for Congress today announced Marilyn has received the endorsement of the New Democrat Coalition Action Fund. Formed by Members of the New Democrat Coalition, which is chaired by Congressman Derek Kilmer (WA-06) and Congressman Ami Bera (CA-07), the New Democrat Action Fund helps re-elect House NewDems and elect new, like-minded leaders who can help develop a positive policy agenda and message.

The New Democrat Coalition is a diverse group of 103 members of the House of Representatives, making it the largest ideological caucus in the U.S. House Democratic Caucus.

“I am honored to have the support of these leaders who work every day to grow our economy and make progress for the people they serve. Like them, I believe leaders of both parties should work together to find solutions that make people’s lives better and help people meet their basic needs. I’m prepared to hit the ground running and do for the South Sound what I did for Tacoma: Grow the economy, create jobs, and build economic opportunity for everyone,” said Strickland.

“We’re excited to stand with a proven leader like Marilyn who is committed to progress, economic opportunity, and good governance,” said Rep. Ami Bera, Chair of the New Democrat Coalition Action Fund. “Voters are tired of gridlock and dysfunction in Washington, and leaders like Marilyn are a breath of fresh air when we need it most.”

In 2018, NewDems delivered the Democratic Majority in the House by flipping 32 of 40 net seats blue and injecting roughly $18 million into the fight to elect House Democrats.

Sept. 29, Marilyn Strickland for Congress announced its first TV ad of the general election, “Recover Better.” A recent survey of likely voters found Marilyn with a strong lead and clear path to victory for November.

Marilyn has a growing and diverse coalition of support for her campaign. Local and national leaders and organizations supporting Marilyn include: Former Washington State Representative and former 10th CD candidate, Kristine Reeves; former Washington Governors Christine Gregoire and Gary Locke; Congressman Derek Kilmer, WA-06; Victoria Woodards, Mayor of Tacoma; 2nd Legislative District Democrats; 30th Legislative District Democrats; The Coalition of Black Trade Unionists – Puget Sound Chapter; the Seafarers International Union; and the Sailors Union of the Pacific; Laborer’s International Union of North America; the National Women’s Political Caucus; House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn; the Congressional Black Caucus PAC; The AAPI Victory Fund; and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang. You can view the full list of endorsements here.