Letter: T’wina Nobles for Senator 28th Legislative District

Submitted by Mike Brown, DuPont.

Recently, while I was watching morning television, I observed a political ad which pertained to the 28th Legislative District Senate race.

The ad could only be described as an attack ad. The object of the attack was T’wina Nobles, the Democratic candidate in the race. The ad did little to promote her Republican opponent, Steve O’Ban or to highlight issues of interest to 28th Legislative District. Rather, the ad focused on attempting to demean the character of Ms. Nobles by listing some financial hardships that

she had resolved satisfactorily years ago. No mention was made of when these difficulties occurred—or that they had been long since settled. The clear purpose of the ad was to paint Ms. Nobles as financially irresponsible.

Ms. Nobles has made no secret of that fact that her life has included much hardship and struggle, and she has openly shared her story which includes abuse, poverty, and homelessness. Because she has not enjoyed the kind of privilege that removes the worry of whether there will be food for the next meal or whether there will be money to pay the bills, she has committed herself to working to create the conditions that assure a better life for her family and for others in her community. She has turned her own experience with adversity into an effective community leadership asset.

T’wina’s background has melded well with her academic background. She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Puget Sound, and she has applied those qualifications as a teacher, a school board member, and a PTA member. She has founded respected programs within the school environment to mentor and empower young women in critical life skills. She has received numerous awards and honors for her many community development activities, and she currently serves as President and CEO of the Tacoma Urban League.

T’wina has lived as a military dependent, both as a child and as a spouse. She understands, and has experienced, the unique and often formidable challenges that military families so frequently face.

Our society, including the 28th Legislative District, faces emerging and growing social, economic, and public health pressures and challenges. Ms. Nobles has demonstrated great success in applying her knowledge, skill, and background in these areas in the non-profit arena, and her entry into the political realm is particularly opportune as these challenges continue to emerge. She will be a valuable link for our local community in addressing these developments in the state senate.

I ask that you join me in supporting her candidacy for 28th Legislative District Senator.