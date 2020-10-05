Leg District 28 Candidates in Forum – Oct. 6

Submitted by League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County.

Candidates vying for Senate and two House of Representatives positions in Legislative District 28 will discuss the issues in a public online forum at 6:00 pm, Tuesday, October 6. Register for the forum at bit.ly/3jxSw4j.

The candidates include T’wina Nobles and Steve O’Ban for Senate; Kevin Ballard and Mari Leavitt, House Position 1; and Dan Bronoske and Chris Nye, House Position 2.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization that does not endorse or oppose any candidates or political parties and hosts forums as a way for the public to get first-hand information about the candidates before voting. This forum is co-sponsored by a variety of other community organizations.

For a schedule of other candidate forums, see the League of Women Voters website.