JBLM to conduct artillery and mortar training Oct 6 to 8

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct day and nighttime training with artillery and mortars from 6 a.m. Oct. 6 to 11:59 p.m. Oct 8. Public queries or comments about noise may be directed to JBLM Public Affairs.Print This Post
A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.
Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct day and nighttime training with artillery and mortars from 6 a.m. Oct. 6 to 11:59 p.m. Oct 8. Public queries or comments about noise may be directed to JBLM Public Affairs.
Leave a Reply