Installing Link power poles on Martin Luther King Jr. Way begins on Oct. 5 at night

Crews will start installing the Link power poles on Martin Luther King Jr. Way between S. 5th St. and S. 16th St. as soon as Monday, October 5. The contractor will install poles on the west side of MLK Jr. Way starting at S. 5th St. going south to S. 16th St. and then on the east side from S. 16th St. north to S. 5th St. The poles will be installed where the foundations are located (the wood boxes).

The contractor plans to install poles on three blocks per night. To minimize impacts to businesses and conflicts with other construction, crews will install the poles at night in this area from about 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Parking would not be available near the construction, but will open up as crews move down the street. The pole installation in this area will last until about Oct. 14. Then, crews plan to install poles on N. 1st St. on Oct. 15 and continue onto Division Ave. to MLK Jr. Way. Crews plan to install additional poles in the Stadium curve and on Stadium Way as soon as Oct. 21. These poles are part of the electrical system that powers the trains, and later will include electrical wires.

This week, the contractor will resume work on Commerce St., including potholing in the S. 9th St. and Commerce St. intersection on Saturday, Oct 10. Crews will start installing track on MLK Jr. Way between S. 9th St. and S. 8th St. with the electrical raceway and vault work, and will do electrical and signal work at the S. 9th St. and MLK Jr. Way intersection. The contractor will continue installing track on Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way between S. 15th St. and S. 18th St., and the Stadium curve on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 7 am. Crews continue installing utilities on N. 2nd Street and expect to complete utility work at S. 7th St. The contractor continues working on traction power substations on Stadium Way, S. 8th St. and near S. 15th St. On MLK Jr. Way from Division Avenue to 6th Avenue, access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department. Please allow extra time to reach your appointment – thank you.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Commerce Street, Stadium Way, Division Avenue, N. 2nd Street, N. I Street, N. K Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 5th Street, S. 7th Street, S. 8th Street, S. 9th Street, S. 16th Street, S. 17th Street, and S. 18th Street.

When

Week of October 5

Where

Commerce Street from S. 9th St. to I-705 – northbound lane closure.

S. 7th Street at Commerce Street – intersection closure.

Stadium Way from Division Avenue to S. 4th St. – southbound lane closure. Follow detours on Tacoma Avenue, St. Helens, and Broadway. Stadium Way is open northbound from I-705 to Division Avenue with turns at S. 4th St. and Division Ave.

Stadium Way/N. E St./N 1st St. from north of Division Avenue to Broadway — street closure.

N. 2nd Street from N. I Street to the alley – street closure.

Division Avenue from J St. to K St./MLK Jr. Way – westbound lane closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Division Avenue to S. 3rd Street – street closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Division Avenue to 6th Avenue – southbound lane closure.

S. 5th Street west of MLK Jr. Way – intersection closure.

S. 7th Street west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 8th Street west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – eastbound lane closure.

MLK Jr. Way from S. 9th St. to S. 8th St. – southbound lane closure.

S. 9th St. and MLK Jr. Way intersection – traffic restrictions.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 15th St. to S. 18th St. — northbound lane closure. Follow detour on S. J St.

S. 16th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 17th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 18th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.