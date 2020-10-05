Curran Orchard Zoom Meeting – Oct 13

Submitted by CORE.
Everyone is invited to attend the CORE (Curran Orchard Resource Enthusiasts) volunteer group meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 6pm.
Interested people should contact apples@curranappleorchard.com for meeting info.
