Curran Orchard Zoom Meeting – Oct 13

Submitted by CORE.

Everyone is invited to attend the CORE (Curran Orchard Resource Enthusiasts) volunteer group meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 6pm.
Interested people should contact apples@curranappleorchard.com for meeting info.

