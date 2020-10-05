Charles Wright Academy Welcomes New Director of Enrollment Management.

Tacoma, Wash. — After a national search, Charles Wright Academy (CWA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Maryanna Phipps to Director of Enrollment Management.

“Upon meeting Ms. Phipps, I immediately recognized her ability to connect with people and establish rapport,” Head of School Susan Rice said. “She is a warm personality with an extensive knowledge of admission practices in independent schools – exactly what every school community seeks in this role.”

Ms. Phipps is currently the Director of Admission and Enrollment Management at The Hockaday School, a top tier pre-K to grade 12, independent girls school of 1,100 students in Dallas, Texas. Additionally, she serves on the Board of Directors of the Association of Independent School Admission Professionals (AISAP), presents at national industry conferences, and serves as a mentor at the AISAP Summer Institute.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Charles Wright community. In all of my conversations with staff and leadership, I was impressed by the genuine care for the students and families in the School,” Ms. Phipps said. “It is clear to me that CWA is poised to live its mission and I look forward to getting involved in the community and sharing the Charles Wright story with families throughout the South Sound.”

Ms. Phipps brings 25 years of experience working in education, public relations, and marketing. Her career in admissions began at her alma mater, Washington and Lee University. Prior to her time at The Hockaday School, she served as the Associate Director of Admission and Financial Aid at The Harpeth Hall School, a grade 5-12 independent school in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Her wealth of experience in independent school best practices will be an incredible asset to CWA,” Ms. Rice added.

Ms. Phipps began her role at CWA on July 15, 2020.