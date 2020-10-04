Pavement repairs bring overnight closures to Canyon Road East/SR 512 ramps

PUYALLUP – Nighttime travelers who use the Canyon Road East on- and off-ramps to eastbound and westbound State Route 512 will need to plan extra travel time and use alternate routes during the week of Oct. 5.

Monday, Oct. 5 to Thursday, Oct. 8

Each night from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close one ramp for pavement repairs.

Monday, Oct. 5

Canyon Road East on-ramp to eastbound SR 512 will close.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Canyon Road East on-ramp to westbound SR 512 will close.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Eastbound SR 512 exit to Canyon Road East will close.

Thursday, Oct. 8

Westbound SR 512 exit to Canyon Road East will close.

During the overnight ramp closures, travelers will use alternate routes. Work may be rescheduled due to weather or equipment failure.

