Lakewood Fall Clean-up Event – Nov. 14-15th, 2020

The City and Waste Connections are happy to announce that the Lakewood Fall Clean-up will be held November 14 and 15, 2020!
Dates:
- Saturday, November 14th, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (last car is accepted at 1:45 p.m.)
- Sunday, November 15th, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (last car accepted at 11:45 p.m.)
Location:
3869 94th St SW, Lakewood, WA 98499
Event rules:
- All non-bulky items must be bagged.
- All items will be unloaded by event participants (this means by you).
- All event participants must show photo I.D. or utility bill with a Lakewood address.
- All event participants must wear a mask and maintain 6 feet of social distancing while at site.
- No mattresses will be accepted at this event.
- U-Hauls and Box Vans are accepted at this event.
- Accepted items:
- Tires
- Appliances (no refrigerators)
- Bicycles
- Recyclables
- Furniture
- Grills
- Couches
- Not Accepted Items:
- Loose items
- Paint
- Electronics
- Yard Waste
- Hazardous materials
- Automotive parts
- Propane tanks
- Concrete
- Construction materials
- Donations
- Mattresses
