The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Lakewood Fall Clean-up Event – Nov. 14-15th, 2020

By Leave a Comment

The City and Waste Connections are happy to announce that the Lakewood Fall Clean-up will be held November 14 and 15, 2020!

Dates:

  • Saturday, November 14th, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (last car is accepted at 1:45 p.m.)
  • Sunday, November 15th, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (last car accepted at 11:45 p.m.)

Location:

3869 94th St SW, Lakewood, WA 98499

Event rules:

  • All non-bulky items must be bagged.
  • All items will be unloaded by event participants (this means by you).
  • All event participants must show photo I.D. or utility bill with a Lakewood address.
  • All event participants must wear a mask and maintain 6 feet of social distancing while at site.
  • No mattresses will be accepted at this event.
  • U-Hauls and Box Vans are accepted at this event.
  • Accepted items:
    • Tires
    • Appliances (no refrigerators)
    • Bicycles
    • Tires
    • Recyclables
    • Furniture
    • Grills
    • Couches
  • Not Accepted Items:
    • Loose items
    • Paint
    • Electronics
    • Yard Waste
    • Hazardous materials
    • Automotive parts
    • Propane tanks
    • Concrete
    • Construction materials
    • Donations
    • Mattresses

Click here for event flyer.

Print This Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *