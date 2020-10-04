Haunted Headlights tickets now on sale

Tickets for the socially-distanced and slightly spooky drive through Haunted Headlights are now on sale. This October 30 & 31, Graham plays host to Pierce County’s ghastly glow event. Fit for all ages, the ghoul and goblin haunted drive takes place in Frontier Park. Visitors will stay safe in their vehicles as they creep along the haunted path of eerie lights and apparitions.

To join in on the family-friendly Haunted Headlights event, it is advised to purchase the limited tickets in advance. The October sky will be lighter during the earlier timeslots, making the experience a little less creepy for younger kiddos.

Pre-sale tickets are $9.00 per vehicle and go on sale today, October 1. All tickets must be purchased in advance and are available online only. Tickets will not be sold at the event site. When purchasing a ticket, attendees will select a date and specific 15-minute entrance time. A limited number of tickets are available for each entrance time. If an entrance time does not appear on the ticket purchasing site, that entrance time is sold out.

The Haunted Headlight event will go on rain or shine. No refunds will be offered due to inclement weather. Due to limited capacity, purchasing tickets early is encouraged. Tickets may be purchased at www.piercecountywa.org/HauntedHeadlights.

Frontier Park is located at 21606 Meridian E, Graham, WA 98338. Event inquiries may be directed to Kerry Jack, recreation supervisor, Kerry.Jack@piercecountywa.gov or 253-798-4074.