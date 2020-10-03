Traffic signal system coming to Steele Street South and 102nd Street South intersection

A project to install a new traffic signal system at the Steele Street South and 102nd Street South intersection will begin Oct. 6. The signal is expected to be activated in mid-November.

The addition is expected to improve traffic operations and safety at the intersection, which is located northeast of the I-5 and State Route 512 interchange.

Marked crosswalks will be installed on all four legs of the intersection. Two of the eight curb ramps will be brought into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.

A project webpage is available at www.piercecountywa.gov/crp5849.

Traffic impacts

Work hours will be 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Steele Street South may be reduced to one lane in each direction during work hours. 102nd Street South may be reduced to one lane with alternating traffic during work hours.

Construction schedule

Initially, crews will remove vegetation from the site, along with the two curb ramps. They will then install the new curb ramps and install traffic signal components.

In mid-November, crews will install the marked crosswalks and activate the traffic signal.

Totem Electric is the contractor. The construction cost is approximately $404,000 and is funded with Traffic Impact Fees.