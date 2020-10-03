Tacoma Humane & Larson Auto Group Team Up For The Pets

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, which has remained open for the duration of the ongoing pandemic and cares for nearly 10,000 pets each year, is partnering with Larson Automotive Group for a unique fundraiser that could end with you driving away in a brand-new vehicle of your choice.

Purchase your raffle tickets for the Choose Your Car Raffle at a participating location, listed at thehumanesociety.org/carraffle, either the shelter or one of Larson Automotive Group’s 13 locations, for $5 each.

The winner will receive a $40,000 gift certificate towards the purchase of a vehicle of your choice from one of the 16 Larson Automotive Group brands including, Toyota – Volkswagen – Hyundai – Audi – Mercedes-Benz – Porsche – Cadillac – Chrysler – Jeep – Dodge – and Ram!

Larson Automotive Group CEO Robert Larson Sr. shared, “The quest is to raise $100,000 for the animals through the Choose Your Car Raffle. These animals need us!”

Only 20,000 tickets will be sold, and 100% of each ticket purchase will help support the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County to continue to serve the needs of abused, abandoned, and injured pets in the community.

“We are all grateful to Larson Automotive Group for their generous support of Tacoma and Pierce County’s homeless pets in need. We hope our community will take advantage of this fun and exceptional opportunity to help save more lives!” said Ashley Taulbee, Director of Development & Community Engagement at the shelter.

The drawing will take place on Thursday, December 17, at noon via Facebook Live. You do not need to be present to win. You must be 18 years or older to be eligible to enter the raffle. See official rules at thehumanesociety.org/carraffle.