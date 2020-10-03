Soil cleanup brings overnight I-5 lane, ramp closures at Mounts Road

DUPONT – Travelers who use the Mounts Road on-ramp to southbound Interstate 5 will need to plan for extra travel time during the week of Oct. 5 and Oct. 12.

Crews will close one lane of southbound I-5 near milepost 117 and the Mounts Road on-ramp to southbound I-5 on the following nights:

Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.

Thursday, Oct. 8 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9.

Monday, Oct. 12 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.

During the overnight ramp closure, travelers will follow a signed detour using northbound I-5 to exit 119 Steilacoom-DuPont Road and back to southbound I-5.

The lane and ramp closures are needed to create a work zone so Amtrak-contracted crews can remove contaminated soil from the 2017 Amtrak train derailment site.

