Puyallup Seeks 2021 Community Events Sponsorship Requests

The City of Puyallup is accepting applications for city sponsorship of community special events to be held in 2021. Applications should include requests for city services, facilities, or other needs expressed by the event organizers.

All applications and supporting materials must be submitted by mail by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020 to the City Clerk’s Office. The application and instructions can be found on the city’s website at Cityofpuyallup.org.

Questions may be directed to the City Clerk, by email at MWinter@PuyallupWA.gov or by phone at 253-841-5480.