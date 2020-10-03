Initial regular unemployment and continued claims decreased during week of Sept 20-26

During the week of September 20 through September 26, there were 17,734 initial regular unemployment claims (down 9.4 percent from the prior week) and 530,360 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories (down 1.8 percent from the prior week) filed by Washingtonians, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD).

Initial regular claims applications remain at elevated levels and are at 237 percent above last year’s weekly new claims applications.

Initial claims applications for regular Unemployment Insurance, continued claims for regular Unemployment Insurance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims all decreased over the week.

ESD paid out over $775 million for 424,789 individual claims – an increase of $629 million and 135,399 more individuals compared to the prior week. More than $625 million of the total was due to the Lost Wages Assistance program payments.

“As we head into autumn, ESD has now paid out more than $11 billion to over one million Washingtonians since the COVID-19 job losses began in March,” said ESD Commissioner, Suzi LeVine. “The big jump this week was due to the delivery of benefits for the Lost Wages Assistance program, which provided more than $625 million in much needed funds to individuals and families across the state.”

Unemployment claim type Week ofSeptember 20-September 26 Week ofSeptember 13-September 19 Week ofSeptember 6-September 12 Regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) initial claims 17,734 19,574 18,403 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims 4,439 5,284 7,286 Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims 8,894 9,256 11,474 Continued/ongoing weekly claims 499,293 506,039 529,280 Total claims 530,360 540,153 566,443

For more information on current claimants and claims processing progress, please go to the benefits data dashboard on the ESD website.