Bridge pier construction brings daytime lane closure on East Bay Street / SR 167 in Tacoma

TACOMA – Travelers who use the State Route 167/Bay Street under Interstate 5 in Tacoma will want to plan extra time into their trips over the next three weeks.

From Monday, Oct. 5 through Friday, Oct. 23, design-build contractor Atkinson Construction will close one lane of southbound SR 167 / East Bay Street from East Grandview Avenue to East 27th Street The lane closures will occur each weekday, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The single lane closure create a work zone so crews can position cranes required to build the new southbound Interstate 5 Puyallup River Bridge.

Washington State Department of Transportation will monitor traffic flow for potential backups and modify work hours if needed.

Construction crews will also close lanes on both directions of I-5 overnight the week of Oct. 5 to remove debris from the shoulders of the highway in the work zone. More information about this work can be found online at TacomaTraffic.com.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.